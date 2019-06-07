Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Protests hold Albania’s democracy, its EU future at stake

June 7, 2019 11:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s opposition parties hold their latest anti-government protest Saturday with a strong likelihood that it will turn violent, dealing another blow to the country’s shrinking hopes that the European Union will agree to launch full membership negotiations with the ex-communist nation.

Some 10,000 people are expected at the protest in Tirana that will demand the appointment of a transitional Cabinet, followed by an early election.

The center-right opposition led by Lulzim Basha has been holding protests since mid-February, accusing the leftist government of links to organized crime and vote rigging.

The government denies all the claims. Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama has repeatedly called for an unconditional dialogue, saying protests have hurt the country’s image.

Advertisement

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.