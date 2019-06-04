Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Recovery continues in Texas town nearly 2 years after Harvey

June 4, 2019 4:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PORT ARANSAS, Texas (AP) — Federal officials say most retailers in a South Texas town decimated by Hurricane Harvey have reopened as tourism authorities seek to woo visitors back to Port Aransas (uh-RAN’-zuhs).

A Federal Emergency Management Agency statement Tuesday said Port Aransas continues to recover from the August 2017 hurricane.

Port Aransas, about 200 miles (321.85 kilometers) southwest of Houston, received more than $22 million from FEMA after Harvey. Much of the money was spent to clear debris, install temporary buildings and keep public institutions running. State funds also helped.

Jeffrey Hentz, with the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau, says 90% of restaurants and retailers have reopened, but only 60% of the lodging has reopened.

Advertisement

Officials estimate about 35,000 people in April attended Texas SandFest, a sand sculpture competition in Port Aransas.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Anniversary Commemorations

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.