Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Report warns of Dutch vulnerability to cyberattacks

June 12, 2019 6:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch counterterrorism and security coordinator is warning that the country is vulnerable to cyberespionage and sabotage from countries including China, Russia and Iran.

In an annual cybersecurity report published Wednesday, the national coordinator says that the Netherlands’ almost total reliance on digitalization of services to run vital infrastructure and the lack of analogue alternatives make it vulnerable to cyberattacks.

The coordinator’s office says in a statement that the country has already taken steps to boost cybersecurity, “but given the speed of developments around us, we have to keep going full steam ahead.”

Justice and Security Minister Ferd Grapperhaus says in a reaction that the government must take “an extra step to protect the Netherlands against malicious countries or cybercriminals.”

Advertisement

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|12 #ShiftHappens Conference
6|13 SolarWinds Tech Day | Fort Meade, MD
6|13 American Express® Summit for Success
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors participate in a repatriation of remains

Today in History

1971: New York Times begins publishing 'Pentagon Papers'

Get our daily newsletter.