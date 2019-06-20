Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Republican Jeff Flake, a Trump nemesis, heading to Harvard

June 20, 2019 10:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, who famously tangled with President Donald Trump, is heading to Harvard University.

The Arizona Republican is among six new resident fellows who will join Harvard’s Institute of Politics this fall.

Flake was Trump’s most vocal GOP adversary in the Senate before leaving the chamber in December after declining to seek reelection to a second term.

Flake repeatedly called out Trump, accusing him of “reckless, outrageous and undignified behavior” and saying the president’s use of the terms “fake news” and “enemy of the people” smacked of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s propaganda.

Advertisement

Harvard’s other incoming fellows include LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund; Bob Cohn, president of The Atlantic; and Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado, a former Panamanian vice president and foreign minister.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|21 Richmond EEOC Training Seminar
6|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.