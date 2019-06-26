Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Richmond names new police chief

June 26, 2019 8:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond has picked a local to be its new police chief.

The Richmond Times Dispatch reports that Mayor Levar Stoney said Wednesday that William Smith will take the top job after the city conducted a nationwide search.

Smith has been serving as interim chief since former Chief Alfred Durham retired last year.

The 51-year-old Smith began working at the Richmond Police Department in 1995. He was born and raised in Richmond.

Advertisement

Smith said Wednesday he was committed to making the department more accountable to the public.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
6|26 Directed Energy Systems 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1991: Thurgood Marshall announces retirement from Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.