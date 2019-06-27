Richmond police set up ‘safe exchange zones’

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Richmond Police Department is now offering two “safe exchange zones” where people can buy and sell items in areas with 24-hour video recording.

The zones are located in the parking lots of the Second and Fourth police precincts.

Police departments around the country have set up similar safe zones for people who want a neutral location to make an exchange after agreeing to buy or sell something online.

Richmond police say the public should continue to observe safety precautions.

Although the video recording at each site can assist detectives in attempting to identify a suspect if an incident occurs, neither the police department nor the city assumes responsibility or liability for transactions, damages or injury.

