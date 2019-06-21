Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Rights group demands Egyptian juvenile not be executed

June 21, 2019 8:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — Amnesty International is demanding that Egypt not execute a man arrested at age 17 ahead of an anticipated death sentence.

The rights group released a statement Friday saying that international human rights law prohibits the use of the death penalty against people who were under 18 at the time of the crime.

In April, an Egyptian court referred the case of Karim Hemada to the Grand Mufti, the highest religious authority in Egypt, to seek his opinion on the execution verdict, signaling the court’s intention to convict him and sentence him to death.

Hemada was 17 years old at the time of his arrest in January 2016. He is accused of belonging to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, possessing weapons, assaulting policemen and vandalizing properties in 2016. The verdict is expected Saturday.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.