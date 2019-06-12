Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Robert E. Lee statue bidder identified as Dallas law firm

June 12, 2019 2:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — Records show a Dallas-based law firm put in the winning bid for a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that once stood in a city park.

City Council documents show the top bid of $1.435 million came from Holmes Firm PC. The firm has not said what it plans to do with the statute and didn’t return requests for comment Wednesday.

The council is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to approve the sale to Ronald L. Holmes’ firm.

The council last month designated the 1935 sculpture by Alexander Phimster Proctor as surplus property to be auctioned off. The statue was among several Lee monuments around the U.S. that were removed from public view amid the fallout over racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Advertisement

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|12 #ShiftHappens Conference
6|13 SolarWinds Tech Day | Fort Meade, MD
6|13 American Express® Summit for Success
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors participate in a repatriation of remains

Today in History

1971: New York Times begins publishing 'Pentagon Papers'

Get our daily newsletter.