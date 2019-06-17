Listen Live Sports

Roma leave 2 Russian villages after fatal brawl

June 17, 2019 4:34 pm
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say all the Roma families in two villages have left after a large brawl that left one person dead.

Police said 28 people were detained in connection with the fight in the village of Chemodanovka, which is about 550 kilometers (330 miles) southeast of Moscow.

The cause of the fight between Roma and residents of other ethnicities hasn’t been determined. Some Russian media reports said it developed from a children’s quarrel.

The RIA-Novosti news agency quoted Chemodanovka council leader Sergei Fadeev on Monday saying all of the Roma villagers from there and the neighboring settlement of Lopatki had departed. He denied earlier reports of their being forced out.

Dina Cheremushkina, a spokeswoman for the regional governor, said about 130 Roma houses were emptied, according to RIA-Novosti.

