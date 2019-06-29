Listen Live Sports

Saudi Arabia says it intercepted 2 Yemen rebel drones

June 29, 2019 11:05 pm
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it intercepted two drones launched by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels targeting the kingdom.

The Houthi’s Al-Masirah satellite news channel late Saturday said the rebels targeted Saudi airports in Abha and Jizan with Qasef-2K drones.

The kingdom’s state-run Saudi Press Agency quoted military spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki as saying the country intercepted two drones launched by the Houthis, which caused no damage or casualties.

The Houthis have increasingly used drones to target southern Saudi Arabia, including two recent strikes on the Abha airport, which killed one person and wounded over 30.

A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis since March 2015, with their airstrikes internationally criticized for killing civilians.

The drone attacks also come amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

