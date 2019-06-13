Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Saudi-based Islamic group condemns attack on Saudi airport

June 13, 2019 11:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — The Saudi-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation has condemned the Houthi rebel attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha regional airport, which wounded 26, and said it supported Saudi policies aimed at countering “the forces of darkness and terrorism.”

The 57-nation organization released a statement Thursday characterizing the launch of missiles by Iran-backed Yemeni rebels on Saudi territory as “a hostile and criminal approach” and part of a conspiracy targeting Saudi stability.

Wednesday’s attack was the latest in a wave of rebel drone and missile attacks targeting the kingdom, which has been mired in a four-year war in Yemen that has killed an estimated 60,000 people and pushed the Arab world’s poorest nation to the brink of famine.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|14 35th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
6|14 Getting Back 2 Business Small Business...
6|14 Open House for Prospective Students at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.