Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Spain reports nearly 300 migrants rescued at sea in 2 days

June 23, 2019 3:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s maritime rescue service says it picked up 290 migrants over the weekend while they attempted to cross the Mediterranean Sea in small boats unfit for open water.

The rescue service said it pulled a total of 153 migrants from four boats on Saturday, and another 137 from four more boats on Sunday.

All the rescues took place in either the Strait of Gibraltar or in waters further east.

Spain’s Interior Ministry says 8,834 people arrived by sea between the start of the year and June 16. That is fewer than the 10,746 who came by boat during the same period last year, when Spain became Europe’s top entry point for unauthorized immigration.

Advertisement

On Wednesday 22 people went missing from a boat before it could be reached.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.