The Associated Press
 
Sri Lanka Muslim gov’t leaders resign over allegations

June 3, 2019 9:43 am
 
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan Muslim politicians holding top government positions have resigned, saying they want to enable the government to investigate allegations against some of them on links to Islamic extremist militants.

Nine Cabinet and junior ministers and two provincial governors resigned Monday, days after a Buddhist monk began a fast demanding the expulsion of three leaders whom he said were linked to a Muslim group responsible for the Easter Sunday bombings that killed over 250 people.

Rauf Hakeem, a lawmaker for Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, says they asked the government to investigate the allegations amid an anti-Muslim hate campaign.

Muslims have been subjected to violence and harassment in public places since the April 21 bombings, which were carried out by a local group that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

