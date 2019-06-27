Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

State lawmakers reject veto, agree to sink surplus submarine

June 27, 2019 7:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina legislators have reaffirmed their decision to sink the USS Clamagore, a submarine that’s been floating in Charleston Harbor for 40 years.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports lawmakers on Tuesday overturned Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto of measure.

Built in 1945 and decommissioned in 1975, the Clamagore is part of the fleet at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum. Leaders say it’ll cost $2.7 million to sink the sub to make an artificial reef, but that’s the best of three bad options. Sen. Murrell Smith says restoring it could cost $9 million. And leaving it where it is could cost the state later. Some lawmakers say a hurricane might sink it in a way that disrupts port traffic.

Some submarine veterans have sued the state to stop the sinking.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.