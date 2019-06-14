Listen Live Sports

State leaders OK new rental protections for pricey NYC

June 14, 2019 4:57 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Leaders in New York state have approved new rental protections for more than a million New York City apartment dwellers, along with some regulations that will apply statewide.

The Democrat-led state Senate and Assembly passed the bill Friday afternoon. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo immediately signed the measure into law.

The measure would extend and strengthen rules restricting rental increases in many older, multi-unit apartments in and around the city.

It would also ban security deposits of more than one month statewide and authorize cities throughout New York to opt into rent stabilization.

Housing advocates praise the proposal as a historic victory for tenants and everyday New Yorkers.

Landlords warn apartments could fall into disrepair if owners can’t increase rents enough to recoup the cost of improvements.

