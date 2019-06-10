Suspect fatally shot by Fort Worth police

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Fort Worth police say officers fatally shot an armed aggravated assault suspect who fled on foot and then didn’t comply with instructions to get out of a truck where he was hiding.

Police said in a Monday statement that they found evidence that “supports that the suspect fired this weapon.”

Hundreds of people gathered at the scene to protest following the Sunday afternoon shooting of the 20-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released. Debbie Walker, who described herself as an activist, said the protesters want answers as soon as possible. City Councilwoman Gyna Bivens told the crowd there would be a thorough investigation.

The shooting was the third by Fort Worth police this month, the second of which was fatal.

Police Sgt. Chris Daniels said that since the investigation is ongoing, he didn’t have specific details on exactly what happened after the man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon refused to get out of the truck.

Police said they were searching the neighborhood in southeastern Fort Worth for an aggravated assault suspect when they saw him enter a vehicle with two other people. When officers stopped the vehicle, the three jumped out and fled on foot. Two of the suspects were apprehended, but the third was found hiding in a pickup truck armed with a handgun.

“Numerous verbal commands were given to the suspect and he did not comply with any of the commands given,” according to the police statement. “As officers attempted to break the glass of the vehicle to gain a better view of the suspect, the suspect made an overt action placing the officers in fear for their lives.” Three officers opened fire on the man.

“Crime scene personnel located a handgun inside the vehicle and evidence supports that the suspect fired this weapon,” according to the statement. Tests will be performed for confirmation.

