Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Taiwan lashes back at Chinese defense minister’s threats

June 3, 2019 12:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan is lashing out at the Chinese defense minister’s renewed threat to use force to assert China’s claim to the island, accusing Beijing of creating unease in the region and seeking to “expand its hegemony.”

A statement from the Cabinet’s Mainland Affairs Council targets comments by Wei Fenghe on Sunday in which he said China would “resolutely take action” to defend its claim to Taiwan and the South China Sea.

The council asserted later Sunday that Taiwan has never been a part of the People’s Republic of China and would never accept Beijing’s threats. It accused China of “challenging international norms and order” and said Beijing’s claim to seek peaceful development had been recognized internationally as “a lie of the ages.”

The sides split amid civil war in 1949.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.