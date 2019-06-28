Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Tent facility for migrant families, kids, to open at border

June 28, 2019 12:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Border officials were expected to unveil the newest outdoor facility meant to detain immigrant children and families who cross the U.S. border near Yuma, Arizona.

The number of families and children who travel unaccompanied spiked tremendously over the last two years. Border Patrol’s 400-person capacity building in Yuma is regularly overcrowded as agents struggle to process the large number of people. Most are Central American and many are asylum seekers.

Nearly 11,000 families and 6,000 unaccompanied kids have crossed the Yuma sector since October, making it the third-busiest area in the Southwest.

Construction on the new 500-person tent facility began about two weeks ago.

Advertisement

Journalists are scheduled to tour it Friday morning, before anyone is placed there. The Border Patrol says it will start placing families there on Friday night.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.