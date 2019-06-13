Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Texas governor signs $1.6B storm plan 2 years after Harvey

June 13, 2019 2:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a $1.6 billion storm and flood resilience plan nearly two years after Hurricane Harvey battered parts of the state.

Abbott signed the bill Thursday in Houston, where the Category 4 hurricane dumped more than 50 inches (130 centimeters) of rain. Harvey caused 68 deaths and an estimated $125 billion in damage.

Abbott says the storm cleanup and readiness package will mitigate damage from the next catastrophic storm. A report from Abbott’s office last year warned that powerful natural disasters will become more frequent in Texas, citing a changing climate.

Abbott has said it’s “impossible” for him to say whether manmade global warming is to blame.

Advertisement

Last week, President Donald Trump signed a $19.1 billion disaster relief bill that releases recovery money for Texas.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|14 35th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
6|14 Getting Back 2 Business Small Business...
6|14 Open House for Prospective Students at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.