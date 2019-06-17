Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Couple wants officers who pointed guns fired

June 17, 2019 3:56 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on Phoenix police pointing guns at a couple during a shoplifting investigation (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

A man and his pregnant fiancée say they want Phoenix to fire the officers who pointed guns at them as police investigated a shoplifting report.

Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper say they don’t accept the public apologies of Police Chief Jeri Williams and Mayor Kate Gallego.

They say they haven’t received a face-to-face apology from anyone with the city since a bystander’s video emerged Friday.

It shows officers aiming guns and yelling profanities at a man and a pregnant woman holding a baby last month.

The couple say their 4-year-old daughter had stolen a doll from a store without their knowledge. They have filed a $10 million claim against the city alleging civil rights violations by officers.

A community meeting about the encounter is being held Tuesday.

10:05 a.m.

The Phoenix police union is urging calm amid the uproar over a videotaped encounter of officers who pointed guns and yelled profanities at a family last month while responding to a shoplifting report.

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association says in a statement released Monday it will not form an opinion about what happened until an investigation into the May 29 incident is completed.

The parents say their 4-year-old daughter had stolen a doll from the store without their knowledge. They have filed a $10 million claim against the city alleging civil rights violations by officers.

A video released Friday shows officers pointing guns and yelling profane commands to a man and a pregnant woman holding a baby.

Both Police Chief Jeri Williams and Mayor Kate Gallego have publicly apologized.

