The Latest: Ex-prosecutor guilty of conspiracy in custody

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on the detention of a former Honolulu prosecutor convicted of conspiracy (all times local):

11 a.m.

A former Honolulu prosecutor convicted of conspiracy is in the custody of federal authorities.

U.S. marshals led Katherine Kealoha out of a federal courtroom in Honolulu Friday after a judge ordered her detained.

Advertisement

A jury on Thursday found her guilty of conspiracy in a plot to frame her uncle to silence him from revealing fraud that funded her lavish lifestyle.

Her husband, former Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha, and two officers were also found guilty.

Michael Wheat, a special federal prosecutor, called her a “walking crime spree” in asking the judge to detain her before she’s sentenced in October.

U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright says there’s serious risk she will attempt to obstruct justice before then.

____

8:45 a.m.

U.S. attorneys want a former Honolulu deputy prosecutor locked up now that jurors have found her guilty of conspiracy in a plot to frame a relative.

Katherine Kealoha and her now-retired police chief husband Louis Kealoha were convicted Thursday of conspiracy after a trial where prosecutors told jurors the couple abused their power to frame her uncle. Prosecutors say the motive was to keep him from revealing fraud that enriched their lavish life and to maintain their power and prestige.

Federal prosecutors say in court documents that she should be detained pending sentencing because she “lies as easily as she draws breath.” They say she will do anything to avoid consequences.

She will have to convince a judge Friday she’s not likely to flee or pose a danger to anyone.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.