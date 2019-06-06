Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Georgia abortion bill backer to run for Congress

June 6, 2019 8:24 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on a Congressional bid by a backer of Georgia’s abortion ban (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

One of the primary backers of Georgia’s abortion ban has announced she will run for Congress.

State Sen. Renee Unterman’s candidacy is likely to bring abortion rights to the forefront in highly competitive U.S. House races that extend into Atlanta’s northern suburbs.

Unterman said Thursday evening that she will jump into the already crowded race for Georgia’s 7th District. The district covers an area northeast of downtown stretching across Gwinnett and Forsyth counties.

The northern Atlanta suburbs present possible opportunities for Democrats and potential perils for Republicans on abortion.

Democrats capitalized on shifting alignments in suburban districts nationwide during the 2018 midterms.

Georgia’s governor last month signed a law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is about six weeks into a pregnancy.

