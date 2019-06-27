Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Manafort pleads not guilty to NY fraud charges

June 27, 2019 2:22 pm
 
1 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the New York arraignment of Paul Manafort (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman has pleaded not guilty to state mortgage fraud charges in New York City.

Paul Manafort entered the plea at an arraignment Thursday in Manhattan.

Manafort walked with a limp as court officers led him down a public hallway to the courtroom. He wore a blue jail uniform.

The state case could keep Manafort locked up in the event Trump pardons his federal convictions stemming from the Russian probe.

Manafort’s lawyers are expected to challenge the state case on double jeopardy grounds. Prosecutors say their case is solid because it involves state, not federal crimes.

Manafort is serving a 7½-year prison sentence for misleading the U.S. government about foreign lobbying, encouraging witnesses to lie and tax fraud.

___

1 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s imprisoned former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, is set to be arraigned in New York City on state mortgage fraud charges.

Manafort was transferred last week to a federal prison in Manhattan ahead of Thursday’s arraignment.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. announced the state charges in March, just minutes after Manafort was sentenced in the second of his two federal cases.

The New York charges mirror some of those Manafort has already been convicted of in federal court.

But they could keep Manafort locked up if Trump pardons him for federal crimes.

Manafort’s lawyers are expected to challenge the state indictment on double jeopardy grounds.

Manafort is serving a 7½-year prison sentence for tax fraud, misleading the U.S. government about foreign lobbying and encouraging witnesses to lie.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

