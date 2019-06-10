Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Pakistan arrests ex-President Zardari

June 10, 2019 8:29 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Latest on developments in Pakistani politics (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

Pakistan’s anti-graft body has arrested former President Asif Ali Zardari, widower of assassinated ex-Premier Benazir Bhutto, in a multi-million dollar money laundering case.

Monday’s development came hours after a court in Islamabad rejected a request by Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur for an extension of their bail that would have allow them to remain free pending trial in the case.

The court’s decision paved the way for the National Accountability Bureau to arrest the two. However, the anti-graft body did not arrest Zardari’s sister and no explanation was given.

Zardari, currently a lawmaker in the lower house of Parliament, and his sister, also a politician, have been accused of having dozens of bogus bank accounts.

Earlier on Monday, the two attended the court hearing amid tight security.

3:05 p.m.

A Pakistani court has rejected a request by former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister for an extension of their bail that would allow them to remain free despite facing a multimillion-dollar money laundering case.

The decision paves the way for the country’s anti-graft body to arrest the two, perhaps within hours.

Zardari, currently a lawmaker in Parliament, and his sister Faryal Talpur, also a politician, are accused of having dozens of bogus bank accounts.

The two attended the court hearing but were not arrested at the scene.

The anti-graft body has arrested several politicians on corruption charges since Prime Minister Imran Khan took office last year. Khan’s predecessor, Nawaz Sharif, was removed from office by the Supreme Court over corruption allegations.

