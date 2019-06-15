Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Texas sheriff’s sergeant suffered medical crisis

June 15, 2019 4:54 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the death of a Texas sheriff’s sergeant (all times local):

4 p.m.

Authorities say a Texas sheriff’s sergeant who was found dead in his car suffered a medical emergency that caused him to fall and apparently strike his head.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office determined Saturday that Sgt. Keith Shepherd suffered a pulmonary embolism.

Advertisement

After falling, he apparently was able to make it back to his car where he was found Friday evening by colleagues who searched for him when he didn’t return from his break.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Deputies initially thought he had been shot, leading law enforcement personnel to swarm the area around the county jail in Fort Worth.

Shepherd was assigned to the jail and had worked for the sheriff’s department for 19 years.

___

12:15 p.m.

Authorities say a Texas sheriff’s sergeant has died after being found in his car “with significant injuries to his head.”

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn says Sgt. Keith Shepherd was found Friday night inside his personal car in a downtown Fort Worth parking lot. The parking lot is across from the county jail, where Sheriff’s Department Chief of Staff David McClelland says Shepherd was assigned.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed it newsletters and be the first to read the latest from Mike Causey, Tom Temin, and the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Deputies who found Shepherd initially reported that he had been shot, but Fort Worth police, who are leading the investigation, say there’s no evidence that a shooting occurred. Authorities have not indicated how Shepherd suffered his injuries.

Shepherd had gone on break and colleagues searched for him when he didn’t return.

Waybourn says Shepherd worked for the department for 19 years.

___

This report has been corrected to reflect that the sheriff didn’t say the deputy had been shot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.