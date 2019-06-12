Listen Live Sports

The Latest: US sending 1,000 more troops to Poland

June 12, 2019 2:48 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and Poland (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the United States will send 1,000 more service members to Poland as he announces a broadening security and economic alliance.

Trump is discussing the additional troops as part of a White House press conference with visiting Polish President Andrzej Duda. Before the two men spoke, a single F-35 flew over the White House to emphasize Poland’s plan to purchase the aircraft.

Trump says the Polish government will pay for the infrastructure to support the additional troops. He is also praising Poland for increased defense spending to meeting its NATO commitments.

Trump says the two countries have agreed to increased sales of liquefied natural gas to Poland to demonstrate growing economic cooperation between the two countries.

___

12:52 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he is considering moving about 2,000 additional troops into Poland from elsewhere in Europe.

Trump is cautioning during an Oval Office meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda that the decision isn’t final.

U.S. officials had said Trump was expected to announce that he was sending about 1,000 additional troops and a squadron of Reaper drones to Poland to aid its self-defense amid concerns about Russian military activity.

Polish leaders have been lobbying for additional forces for months and had hoped for a permanent U.S. base they said could be called “Fort Trump.”

The leaders are scheduled to participate in a “joint signing ceremony” Wednesday before they go to the Rose Garden for a news conference.

