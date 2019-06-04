Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
The Latest: WH tells 2 more former aides not to cooperate

June 4, 2019 11:37 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on congressional investigations and President Donald Trump (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

The White House is again directing former employees not to cooperate with a congressional investigation, this time instructing former aides Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson not to provide documents to the House Judiciary Committee.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler issued subpoenas for Hicks and Donaldson last month. Both women are mentioned frequently in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Nadler said in a statement Tuesday the White House had instructed the former aides not to turn over materials, but that Hicks had agreed to turn over documents related to her time on President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, which are not covered by executive privilege.

The White House has also directed former White House counsel Donald McGahn to refuse to provide documents or testify before the committee.

12:38 a.m.

Progressive groups are expressing “deep disappointment” over House Democrats’ unwillingness to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump and are calling on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to act, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

The groups said in a letter being released Tuesday that voters gave Democrats control of the House because they wanted “aggressive oversight of the Trump administration.”

Pelosi has been reluctant to launch impeachment proceedings. She says impeachment requires more public support and would detract from the legislative agenda.

Instead, House Democrats are conducting investigations into the Trump administration, have announced new hearings and promised a vote next week to hold the Attorney General and the former White House Counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas.

