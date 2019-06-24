Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Tom Steyer says he’ll use $1M to engage Virginia Millennials

June 24, 2019 9:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Billionaire investor and Democratic activist Tom Steyer says he will put $1 million toward registering at least 12,000 millennial voters in Virginia, in hope of flipping the Republican-led General Assembly to the Democrats.

The Washington Post reports that the liberal advocacy group Steyer founded, NextGen America, announced Monday that it will reach out to voters aged 18 to 35 in some of Virginia’s Republican-held districts, and focus on the key issues of gun safety, reproductive rights and climate change.

All 140 seats are on Virginia’s ballot this November. Republicans hold thin majorities, with three seats in the House and just one in the Senate.

Steyer also announced in January that he’s spending millions to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1942: Eisenhower assumes command of US troops in Europe

Get our daily newsletter.