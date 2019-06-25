Listen Live Sports

Tribes to get more documents sought in Dakota Access lawsuit

June 25, 2019 12:22 pm
 
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge is ordering the Army Corps of Engineers to turn over more documents that several Native American tribes claim could bolster their lawsuit seeking to shut down the Dakota Access pipeline.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the federal agency was directed to give up the documents by Wednesday.

Four Dakotas Sioux tribes accused the Corps of withholding dozens of documents that they say could show how the pipeline may threaten a Missouri River reservoir, which serves as their water source.

Fears of an oil spill into the river sparked massive protests in North Dakota in 2016 and 2017.

Federal officials had turned over some documents, but said requests for dozens more were vague or too broad.

It’s unclear how useful the documents will be to the tribal case.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com

