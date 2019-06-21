Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump, lawmakers gather for White House picnic on tense day

June 21, 2019 8:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is playing host to members of Congress and their families at the annual White House congressional picnic after a tense 24 hours involving Iran.

Trump did not mention Iran’s downing of a U.S. drone or the retaliatory strikes he scrapped. Rather, he focused on legislation that passed during his watch and on the state of the economy.

Trump says the crowd was blessed to be gathered during “a truly exciting time in America, in American history.”

The White House says about 200 lawmakers were expected to attend.

Advertisement

Trump canceled last year’s picnic as lawmakers and the White House struggled over immigration. He said then the “timing doesn’t feel right.”

Trump put a happier face on events Friday, saying “so many great things are happening for our country.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.