Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump says top White House economist Kevin Hassett leaving

June 3, 2019 10:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the White House’s top economist is leaving soon.

In a tweet Sunday night, Trump says the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, Kevin Hassett, will be departing “shortly” and praises him as having “done such a great job for me and the Administration.”

Trump says he will name what he calls a “very talented replacement” as soon as he returns to the U.S. from his trip to Europe.

The president adds: “I want to thank Kevin for all he has done – he is a true friend!”

Advertisement

Hassett began serving in the Senate-confirmed post in September 2017. Before that, Hassett was an economist at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute. He had also served as an adviser to the presidential campaigns of three GOP candidates — George W. Bush, Mitt Romney and the late John McCain.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.