Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump sidesteps question of apology to Central Park 5

June 18, 2019 6:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is refusing to apologize to the five men wrongly convicted of rape in the 1989 Central Park Five case, saying “they admitted their guilt.”

Responding to a reporter’s statement that the men were exonerated, Trump said Tuesday, “You have people on both sides of that.”

Trump took out full-page newspaper ads at the time calling for five to receive the death penalty.

The five black and Hispanic men were teenagers when they were convicted. They said their confessions were coerced.

Advertisement

Their convictions were vacated in 2002 after evidence linked a serial rapist to the crime.

New York City reached a roughly $41 million settlement with the five without admitting wrongdoing.

Trump says some prosecutors believe the city should never have settled in the case.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army vet to become first living Iraq war Medal of Honor recipient

Today in History

1934: Federal Communications Commission created

Get our daily newsletter.