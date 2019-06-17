Listen Live Sports

House GOP education bill moving forward as teachers protest

June 17, 2019 7:11 pm
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Despite teacher protests, Republicans in the West Virginia House of Delegates have advanced their wide-ranging education proposal to allow the state’s first charter schools.

Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled chamber on Monday moved the bill forward in its legislative process, setting it up for a full vote as soon as Wednesday.

Teachers have packed the Capitol to protest a similar Senate Republican proposal that would allow charters, raise teachers’ salaries and includes a provision that lets county boards fire educators who strike.

The House proposal would cap the number of charter schools at 10 and doesn’t include language prohibiting teacher strikes. The leaders of teachers unions oppose the creation of charters.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice has feuded publicly with Senate GOP leaders over their sweeping bill.

