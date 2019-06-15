Listen Live Sports

Trump’s ‘border czar’ says he hasn’t accepted post

June 15, 2019 3:45 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pick for his “border czar” says he’s not accepting the job — at least “as of right now.”

The former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director, Tom Homan, tells Fox News that Trump’s announcement that he would rejoin the administration to coordinate its response to a surge in illegal border crossings was “premature.”

Homan says he’s still in discussions with the White House about the position but has reservations about the way the position would be set up.

He says, “I think any sort of border czar needs to be a person who coordinates an all-government response to the border,” adding, “that wasn’t the way it was set up.”

Trump had made the announcement Friday in an interview with the program “Fox & Friends.”

