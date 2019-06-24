Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UK-based wind company picks Rhode Island for US headquarters

June 24, 2019 2:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A company specializing in wind power blade maintenance has chosen Rhode Island for its U.S. headquarters, a sign of the state’s growing offshore wind industry.

Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor told the Boston Globe last week that British company GEV Wind Power has committed to staying at Quonset Point in North Kingstown for at least 12 years.

The company plans to create 125 jobs in the state.

Pryor says he traveled to the United Kingdom twice in recent months to secure the deal.

Advertisement

Pryor acknowledged that Massachusetts is building its role in the wind power industry but says Rhode Island is the “first mover” in this field.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

The Rhode Island Commerce Corp. was scheduled to vote Monday on a $1.9 million tax credit for GEV.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 AI World Government
6|25 CMS CYBERWORKS
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Today in History

1942: Eisenhower assumes command of US troops in Europe

Get our daily newsletter.