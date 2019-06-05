Listen Live Sports

UK’s Farage quashes rumor he is joining EU far-right group

June 5, 2019 8:28 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage says he will not join forces with populist and far-right parties in France and Italy at the European Parliament.

In elections last month, Farage’s single-issue Brexit Party won 29 of the 73 British seats in the assembly as angry voters blamed the ruling Conservatives and the opposition for the Brexit impasse.

Rumors swirled that he would unite in the Europe of Nations and Freedom group following reports he had been seen in Brussels on election night with Italian Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini.

But Farage said Wednesday that he only held “a brief social meeting” with an ENF member.

He is playing down “speculation, fueled by that individual, that the Brexit Party will join them.”

Farage said: “I can confirm that this is not the case.”

