Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UN Security Council to visit Colombia in July

June 26, 2019 5:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council will be heading to Colombia in July for a firsthand look at implementation of the 2016 peace agreement between the government and the country’s main rebel group.

Peruvian Ambassador Gustavo Meza-Cuadra and Deputy British Ambassador Jonathan Allen announced Wednesday that their countries will lead the July 11-14 visit.

Meza-Cuadra says the main objective is to show the council’s “full commitment” to the peace process, support the agreement’s implementation and “better understand the priorities and concerns” of the parties and key players.

Allen says the council plans to take a field visit and also meet with officials from the government, the U.N. mission, the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, political parties and civil society.

Advertisement

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
6|26 Directed Energy Systems 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1991: Thurgood Marshall announces retirement from Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.