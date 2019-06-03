FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks continue downward trend

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors struggle to shake off the steep losses incurred in May. Declines in some major technology and internet companies weighed on the markets and offset gains in industrial and health care stocks.

Google’s parent Alphabet fell as media reports suggested it faces an antitrust investigation by the Justice Department. Those reports also suggested Amazon could come under increased regulatory scrutiny.

Advertisement

Facebook also weighed on internet stocks, falling 3.5%.

The indecisive trading follows the first monthly loss for the market in 2019 as investors deal with uncertainty over the U.S. and its growing use of tariffs in international trade disputes

As of Friday, the index was down 6.6% from its April 30 record.

CONSTRUCTION SPENDING

US construction spending was flat in April as housing fell

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Construction spending was unchanged in April as another decline in home construction was offset by a big gain in government spending on highways and hospitals. The Commerce Department says the flat reading follows a small gain of 0.1% in March, which was revised higher after an initial estimate showed a sharp decline.

Construction spending jumped 1% in February.

The data suggests that Americans cut back on home renovations in April. And spending on new home construction was flat. Higher mortgage rates have weighed on home sales this year, though in recent weeks rates have dropped below 4%, potentially reviving sales.

Public construction jumped 4.8% to reach a record high of $299.4 billion, led by big gains in state and local government and federal spending.

ECONOMY-MANUFACTURING

US manufacturing growth slowed in May

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Manufacturing grew at a slightly slower pace in May, as production levels fell slightly. The Institute for Supply Management says that its manufacturing index slipped to 52.1 last month, down from 52.8 in April. A reading above 50 still signals an expansion in manufacturing and the sector has been reporting growth for 33 months.

Still, multiple companies surveyed for the index said that import taxes imposed by President Donald Trump on China were a concern.

One chemical company surveyed said they would shift business from China to Mexico. But that move could be complicated by Trump announcing last week that he would apply tariffs to Mexican imports to force that country to stop immigrants and drugs from crossing the southern border with the United States.

FOREVER CHEMICALS-FOOD

FDA food sampling finds contamination by ‘forever chemicals’

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The FDA’s first broad testing of food for a class of nonstick, stain-resistant industrial compounds called “forever chemicals” found high levels in some grocery store meats, seafood and in off-the-shelf chocolate cake. The manmade compounds are used in items such as firefighting foam, nonstick and stain-resistant products and are predicted to take thousands of years to degrade.

Federal toxicologists say some compounds pose a higher health risk than previously thought. Many states are demanding federal regulation.

The FDA sampling shows levels above federal recommendations for water but the agency says it didn’t consider that a likely threat.

MED-CANCER DRUGS-ACCESS

US aims to help more cancer patients try experimental drugs

CHICAGO (AP) _ Drug regulators are launching a project aimed at giving more cancer patients a chance to try treatments that are not yet on the market but that have shown some promise in early testing. The goal is to increase what’s called “compassionate use” access to experimental medicines.

Currently, when patients want what’s called “compassionate use” access to an experimental drug, doctors must first plead their case to the drug company and then to the Food and Drug Administration if the company agrees.

Under the new plan, the FDA becomes the first stop and will assign someone to will help doctors with paperwork to make the patient’s case to drug companies.

FTD-BANKRUPTCY

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) _ The century old flower company FTD is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following a rough Valentine’s Day and will break the business into pieces.

Originally called the Florists Telegraph Delivery Association, FTD has failed to turn a profit in four years. The company said today that it’s selling its North America and Latin America florist and consumer business for $95 million.

FTD sold its Interflora business in the U.K. to a subsidiary of The Wonderful Company for $59.5 million.

Its other businesses, including ProFlowers, Shari’s Berries and Personal Creations, will continue to operate.

FTD has non-binding letters of intent with a strategic investor to buy Personal Creations and Farids & Co., LLC, owned by the founder of Edible Arrangements, to acquire Shari’s Berries.

SEARS HOMETOWN

Sears parent co. buying Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) _ The parent company of Sears, controlled by former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert, is buying the rest of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. that it doesn’t already own and reuniting the business with the Sears and Kmart stores.

Transform Holdco LLC said it will pay $2.25 per share. ESL Investments Inc. and its affiliates, the majority owners of Transform, currently hold 58% of Sears Hometown’s outstanding stock.

Under the deal, Sears Hometown can sell its Sears Outlet and Buddy’s Home Furnishing Stores businesses to a third party for not less than $97.5 million.

The going-private transaction is targeted to close in the third quarter.

NEW DUPONT

DuPont begins new life after more than 2 centuries

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ It’s a new day for one of America’s oldest companies. The DuPont company began making gunpowder more than two centuries ago on the banks of the Brandywine River in northern Delaware. It’s now the ‘new’ DuPont, becoming an independent company again after completing separation of its agriculture division through the spin-off of Corteva Inc.

The spin-off was part of a corporate restructuring envisioned in DuPont’s 2015 merger with Dow Chemical.

The combined DowDuPont conglomerate was split into three separate companies, with Corteva focusing on agriculture; the new Dow specializing in materials science; and the new DuPont focused on specialty products for various industry markets.

The new DuPont’s common stock began regular trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DD.”

HUMANA-CENTENE

Humana takes rare step of squashing Centene deal talk

UNDATED (AP) _ Centene shares sank today after rival health insurer Humana took the rare step of refuting reports that it was interested in a deal. Humana said that it would not make a proposal to combine with Centene, which specializes in running state-based Medicaid coverage programs. Humana is one of the nation’s largest providers of privately run Medicare Advantage plans.

Companies normally do not comment on potential deals. But Humana Inc. said it made an exception due to “significant investor speculation and persistent market rumors.”

Centene shares dropped more than 8% in early trading while Humana’s stock climbed 5%.

APPLE-EVENT

Apple to preview new software as it makes a big transition

SAN FANCISCO (AP) _ Apple will preview upcoming changes to its phone and computer software today as it undergoes a major transition intended to offset eroding sales of its bedrock iPhone. The company’s software showcase is an annual rite. But Apple is currently grappling with its biggest challenge since its visionary co-founder, Steve Jobs, died nearly eight years ago. Many of the software updates are expected to be tailored for the digital services Apple is rolling out to lessen its iPhone dependence.

Although it’s still popular, the iPhone is no longer reliably driving Apple’s profits the way it has for the past decade. Sales have fallen sharply for the past two quarters, and could suffer another blow if China’s government targets the iPhone in retaliation for the trade war being waged by President Donald Trump.

Today’s event is expected to usher out the iTunes software that Apple rolled out 16 years ago to sell and manage digital music for the iPod.

Apple also is expected to provide a glimpse at a separate app store for its smartwatch to lessen its dependence on the iPhone.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.