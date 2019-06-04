FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks sharply higher

NEW YORK (AP) _ Hopes for a cut in interest rates and for a resolution in the U.S.-Mexico trade dispute are propelling stocks sharply higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street. The Dow jumped nearly 400 points, while a rebound in tech shares helped the Nasdaq recover from yesterday’s steep losses.

The chairman of the Federal Reserve signaled the central bank could cut rates if multiple U.S. trade conflicts threaten the U.S. economy.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s foreign minister said he expects his country to make a trade deal with the U.S. and avoid tariffs.

Apple gained 2.9% and Microsoft rose 2.1%. Nvidia added 5.2% as chipmakers posted some of the strongest gains.

UNITED STATES-MEXICO

Mexico remains optimistic while Trump expects tariffs on Mexico to go in effect

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Mexico says it sees a good chance of avoiding a 5% US tariff proposed by President Donald Trump with an agreement likely tomorrow. Mexico says that despite that optimism, it will also be ready for a non-agreement scenario. The diplomatic counteroffensive launched by Mexico this week includes a meeting today between Mexico’s trade negotiator and U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer (LYT’-hy-zur).

Meanwhile, during a news conference in London, President Donald Trump said he expects to begin hitting Mexico with tariffs next week in a dispute over illegal immigration.

Trump says he thinks Mexico will take steps to halt the migrant flow but, “if they won’t”, that his administration is “going to put tariffs on.” The president last week to impose a monthly 5% tariff on Mexican imports, rising to a total of 25% by October.

TRUMP TARIFFS-POOR AMERICANS

Biggest victims of new tariffs won’t necessarily be Mexicans

PHOENIX (AP) — The biggest victims of President Donald Trump’s tariffs won’t necessarily be Mexicans or Chinese.

Experts say the people likely to pay the steepest price are poor Americans. They already live close to the financial edge and could have to pay more for everyday purchases.

According to an analyst with the Brookings Institution, for many low-income households tariffs are a tax on their consumption. That means they might have to cut back on spending.

Executives at Walmart and dollar-store chains, which import much of their merchandise and serve many low-income customers, have warned that tariffs could lead to higher prices.

The president last week announced plans to impose a 5% tax on Mexican imports. That threat follows a decision in May to hike tariffs on Chinese imports.

FEDERAL RESERVE-POWELL

Powell says Fed stands ready to respond to trade conflicts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed is prepared to respond to the Trump administration’s trade conflicts in order to protect the U.S. economic expansion if it decides that would be necessary. The remarks were made at a conference in Chicago on how the central bank can make its interest rate policy more effective at a time when inflation remains chronically below the Fed’s target level. Powell calls persistently low inflation the “pre-eminent monetary policy challenge of our time,” because it limits the Fed’s ability to support the economy by cutting rates.

The chairman doesn’t specify in his remarks what the Fed might do to help bolster the U.S. economy, which is being buffeted by tariffs the Trump administration has imposed on China and has threatened to impose on Mexico.

TRUMP-UK VISIT

Trump on trade, May and Bexit

LONDON (AP) _ At a news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London, President Donald Trump says the United States is committed to a “phenomenal” trade deal with Britain as it prepares to leave the European Union. Prime Minister May praised the U.S. and the U.K.’s “precious and profound” special relationship but acknowledged differences with Trump on issues including climate change and Iran.

Trump dialed back on past criticism of May’s Brexit negotiating skills, saying she got a good divorce agreement with the European Union.

Trump previously said May should have taken his advice to sue the bloc.

May is stepping down as Conservative Party leader on Friday, after Parliament three times rejected her EU divorce deal.

May says she still believes the agreement is the right one for Britain but it will be for whoever succeeds her to take the issue forward.

UNITED STATES-CUBA

Trump administration halts cruises to Cuba under new rules

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Trump administration is imposing major new travel restrictions on visits to Cuba by U.S. citizens, including a ban on many forms of educational and recreational travel.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the Commerce Department says: “Cruise ships as well as recreational and pleasure vessels are prohibited from departing the U.S. on temporary sojourn to Cuba effective tomorrow.”

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said the new policy is intended to deny the Cuban government a vital source of revenue.

The U.S. will also now ban most private planes from stopping in the island.

The new restrictions take effect tomorrow, but the government will allow anyone who has already paid for the trip to go ahead with it.

FIAT-CHRYSLER-RENAULT

Renault delays merger decision, will meet tomorrow

PARIS _ Renault has delayed a decision on whether to launch exclusive merger talks with Fiat Chrysler. After meeting at its headquarters near Paris, Renault’s board said that it will meet again tomorrow to “continue to study with interest” Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ merger offer.

The decision comes amid pressure from the French government and unions, and questions about what a merger would mean for Renault’s alliance with Japan’s Nissan and Mitsubishi.

A Renault-Fiat Chrysler merger could reshape the global auto industry as it invests heavily in electric and autonomous cars. The merged company would be the world’s No. 3 carmaker, after Volkswagen and Toyota, and produce some 8.7 million vehicles annually.

UBER-TAXES

Uber’s taxes for 2013-14 under IRS review

NEW YORK (AP) — Less than a month since its market debut, Uber says the IRS is reviewing its 2013 and 2014 taxes.

The world’s leading ride-hailing company reported that it expects the gross amount of tax benefits to be reduced by at least $141 million in the next 12 months. Uber said it had a $1.3 billion increase in its gross unrecognized tax benefits in the first quarter.

Uber said its taxes for the years 2010 to 2019 were also “open” in other countries where it does business, including Brazil, the United Kingdom, Australia and India.

Today is also the first day that banks which underwrote Uber’s IPO can comment publicly about the company.

Uber Technologies is trading higher in afternoon trading.

RUSSIA-INTERNET FREEDOM

Top Russian internet firm reportedly under pressure on data

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s leading internet company says it’s committed to data privacy as it responds to reports that the national intelligence agency is pressuring it into handing over encryption keys.

Yandex, which runs Russia’s most popular search engine and email service, among other things, did not refute or deny reports of pressure from Russian authorities. But it said that Russia’s recent law on online security can be enforced without infringing on user privacy.

Russia has adopted a flurry of legislation in recent years aimed at expanding the government’s control over the internet.

Yandex’s statement came a day after the Russian communications regulator said that it is now requiring dating app Tinder to hand over data on its users.

ELECTION 2020-WARREN-US MANUFACTURING

In Michigan, Warren to unveil plan to boost US manufacturing

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Elizabeth Warren is launching her first tour of Michigan as a Democratic presidential candidate with a proposal to boost domestic manufacturing, including the creation of a Cabinet-level department charged with “creating and defending” American jobs.

The Department of Economic Development she would create would replace the Department of Commerce and consolidate several agencies. The senator from Massachusetts also is pledging to focus on promoting exports and require companies that get federal research money to keep related production in the U.S.

Warren would spend $20 billion on apprenticeship programs and invest $2 trillion in environmentally friendly manufacturing.

