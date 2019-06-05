^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares jump on US Fed’s rate cut bandwagon

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares surged today in Asia following a rally on Wall Street spurred by signs the Federal Reserve is ready to cut interest rates to support the U.S. economy against risks from escalating trade wars.

But most markets gave back some gains after the World Bank said it was downgrading its forecast for the global economy in light of trade conflicts and other strains.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.8% today, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.3%. The Shanghai Composite index was almost flat and Australia’s S&P ASX 200 climbed 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.1%. Shares also rose in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Yesterday on Wall Street, the Nasdaq composite rode the rally in technology stocks, gaining 2.7%, to 7,527.12. The index recouped losses racked up a day earlier, when tech stocks slumped over concerns that several big internet companies could face more scrutiny from antitrust regulators.

The S&P 500 index gained 2.1% to 2,803.27, its best performance since Jan. 4. The Dow vaulted 512.40 points, or 2.1%, to 25,332.18.

The Russell 2000 index of small companies picked up 38.58 points, or 2.6%, to 1,508.56.

^UNITED STATES-MEXICO

Trump-GOP split: Senators loudly oppose Mexico tariff threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators are openly voicing opposition to President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs on all goods coming into the U.S. from Mexico. But it’s unclear if they have the votes to stop him, and Trump said they’d be “foolish” to try.

All sides, including officials from Mexico meeting with Trump negotiators in Washington this week, remain hopeful that high-level talks will ease the president away from his threat. But with the tariffs set to start next Monday — and Trump declaring them “more likely” than not to take effect — fellow Republicans in Congress warned the White House they are ready to stand up to the president. The tariffs are also opposed by Democrats and business leaders.

^TRUMP-MORE MINING

US says national security demands easier mining rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration wants to ease rules on mining and prospecting on federal lands — and even offshore — in the name of national security.

The Commerce Department recommended sweeping changes Tuesday in mining policies. President Donald Trump had asked for the proposals, saying the U.S. needs more mining to reduce imports of critical minerals. Those are nearly three dozen minerals, including uranium, that the administration calls crucial to national security. The proposals come as some fear that trade tensions with China could hit U.S. imports of key minerals.

Recommendations include easing permitting, stepping up consideration of mining in the oceans, and prioritizing national security when it comes to mining public lands.

House Natural Resources Chairman Raul Grijalva says the administration is handing over “treasured places” to industry.

^RENT RULES-PROTEST

Dozens arrested at New York capitol demanding tenant protection

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ Dozens of people have been arrested after protesters frustrated by the slow movement of proposals to strengthen tenant protections blocked access to the Senate and Assembly chambers in the New York state Capitol.

The group marched through the Capitol chanting protests Tuesday before blocking the legislative doors. They were charged with disorderly conduct. Two of those arrested were also charged with third-degree assault for allegedly hitting the Assembly sergeant-at-arms.

The state law governing rent control and rent stabilization rules in the New York City area are set to expire later this month. While lawmakers are expected to renew the law, the protesters said they want stronger protections and possibly a statewide law.

^JAPAN-BITCOIN

Mt. Gox head Karpeles plans new Japan bitcoin tech business

TOKYO (AP) — Mark Karpeles (kahr-PEHL’-ehs), who was arrested in Japan after his bitcoin exchange collapsed from massive hacking, is starting a new business around the same computer technology that led to his legal troubles.

Karpeles told reporters today that he wants to make Japan a global leader in blockchain, the technology behind virtual money like bitcoin. The 34-year-old Frenchman was cleared of embezzlement and fraud allegations in March, but is appealing a conviction for manipulating electronic data.

Karpeles was arrested in 2015, and spent 11 months in detention. Karpeles received a suspended sentence, meaning he is not serving jail time. Prosecutors had demanded 10 years in prison.

His lawyer says the verdict highlights legal uncertainties in the new area of cryptocurrency crime.

^RENAULT-NISSAN

Renault, Nissan urge legal action against Ghosn for expenses

PARIS (AP) — Renault says an internal audit with partner Nissan found 11 million euros in questionable expenses at their Dutch-based holding allegedly linked to ousted chief Carlos Ghosn (gohn).

In a statement Tuesday night, the French carmaker recommended joint Renault-Nissan legal action in the Netherlands, where the alliance is based. It suggested ordering Ghosn himself to reimburse the company for some of the expenses.

The statement says the audit of joint company RNBV found deficiencies “in terms of financial transparency and procedures for monitoring expenditure.” It notes questionable expenses for Ghosn’s air travel, personal spending and donations to nonprofit organizations.

Ghosn is facing accusations of financial misconduct in Japan, which he denies and says are politically driven by enemies at Nissan. Ghosn was credited with leading Renault’s rescue of Nissan from near bankruptcy.

^KOCH-PHILANTHROPY

Koch tackles poverty by coaching nonprofits on business

SEATTLE (AP) — Charles Koch’s latest initiative tackling poverty embodies both the wealthy industrialist’s business acumen and his distaste for big government.

The 3-year-old Stand Together Foundation has taken center stage in Koch’s empire as it recalibrates some of its wide-ranging operation and continues to downplay its more well-known conservative political agenda.

A key part of this foray is infusing the work of private nonprofits with corporate principles and business management training. Koch also gives the charities grant money and extends his influence to help them expand.

His Stand Together Foundation supports 140 private groups that help the needy with a path toward self-sufficiency.

It’s part of Koch’s campaign to shed some of the political associations tied to the former “Koch Brothers” entity. Younger brother David Koch retired in 2018 due to health issues.

