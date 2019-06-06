FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks mostly gain; market eyes trade

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are mostly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors wait for developments in U.S. trade talks with Mexico. Energy companies and makers of household products led the gainers while manufacturers were the steepest decliners.

Occidental Petroleum rose 2.7% while Exxon gained 1.6%. Cigarette companies Altria and Philip Morris were higher. Kansas City Southern slipped 1.7%. The railroad company gets nearly half its revenue from Mexico.

U.S.-MEXICO TARIFF THREAT

Talks resume as Trump’s Mexico tariff deadline looms

WASHINGTON (AP) _ U.S. and Mexican officials were holding a second day of talks today to avoid import tariffs that President Donald Trump is threatening to impose as he tries to strong-arm Mexico into stemming the flood of Central American migrants at America’s southern border. Both sides claimed headway in lengthy talks yesterday, but Trump said a “lot of progress” must still be made to halt the 5% tax on all Mexican goods that he has threatened to impose this coming Monday.

Many in Trump’s own Republican Party have expressed opposition to the idea.

It is unclear how the U.S. will gauge that Mexico has successfully stemmed the migrant flow from Central America. The Department of Homeland Security announced separately that border arrests reached 132,887 in May, the highest level in more than a decade.

TRUMP TARIFFS-US ECONOMY

How Trump tariffs on China and Mexico could hurt US economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s escalating tariffs on imports to the United States have begun to amount to serious money — and potentially to imperil one of the most resilient economies in American history.

Until now, the economy has largely shrugged off damage from Trump’s trade wars. Even as the self-proclaimed Tariff Man piled import taxes on everything from Turkish steel to Canadian aluminum to Chinese burglar alarms, the job market has remained sturdy, with unemployment at 3.6, its lowest point in a half-century. In July, the expansion that followed the Great Recession will become the longest on records dating to 1854.

But over the past month, Trump has made a higher-stakes gamble on the economy’s durability. He’s more than doubled tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports.

MORTGAGE RATES

US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year average at 3.82%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell for the sixth consecutive week, with the key 30-year loan average running below 4% and at its lowest point since September 2017.

The declining rates have been a boon to potential purchasers in the spring home buying season, and the number of homeowners seizing the opportunity to refinance mortgages jumped this week. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dipped to 3.82% from 3.99% last week. By contrast, a year ago the benchmark rate stood at 4.54%.

The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans declined this week to 3.28% from 3.46%.

PRODUCTIVITY

US productivity grew at solid 3.4% rate in first quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. productivity grew at a strong 3.4% rate in the 1st quarter, the best showing in more than four years. It is an encouraging sign that productivity may finally be improving after a long stretch of weakness. If the current rebound continues, it would provide support for President Donald Trump’s efforts to achieve sustained 3% growth rates.

The first quarter gain was more than double the 1.3% increase in the fourth quarter, although it was slightly lower than an initial estimate of 3.6% made a month ago. Labor costs fell during the first quarter, declining by 1.6% following a 0.4% drop in the fourth quarter.

Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, is a key factor determining an economy’s growth potential. If the current rebound continues, it would provide support for President Donald Trump’s efforts to achieve sustained 3% growth rates.

TRADE GAP

US trade deficit shrinks to $50.8 billion in April

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit shrank in April, but the politically sensitive deficit with China moved higher.

The Commerce Department says the gap between the goods and services the U.S. buys and what it sells abroad fell 2.1% to $50.8 billion in April from March. Exports fell 2.2% to $206.8 billion. Imports dropped 2.2% to $257.6 billion.

The deficit in the trade of goods with China rose 29.7% to $26.9 billion.

President Donald Trump has sought to reduce America’s persistent trade deficit, which he sees as a sign of economic weakness. He has slapped tariffs on foreign steel, aluminum, dishwashers, solar panels and on thousands of Chinese goods.

The U.S. trade deficit in goods and services is running at $205.4 billion this year, up 2% from $201.3 billion in January-April 2018.

EUROPE ECONOMY

After Fed, Europe also helps economy cope with trade war

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The European Central Bank has taken action to support the economy in the 19-country eurozone, joining other major central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve in responding to fears about global trade conflicts. The ECB said today it would extend the earliest date for an interest rate increase from year-end to mid-2020. Its benchmark rates are currently at record lows.

The moves from the eurozone’s monetary authority come just two days after Fed Chair Jay Powell signaled a shift in the direction of more stimulus instead of less. Powell said that the Fed is prepared to respond if it decides the Trump administration’s trade conflicts are threatening the U.S. economy. Investors read his remarks as a signal that the Fed will likely cut interest rates later this year.

GOOGLE-STREAMING GAMES

Google’s challenge to game consoles to kick off in November

NEW YORK (AP) _ Google will start its Stadia streaming game service in November _ but initially only as part of a $130 bundle that includes hardware and a pass for a friend. Google won’t offer stand-alone subscriptions, for $10 a month, until next year.

Stadia is Google’s attempt to make traditional video game consoles such as the Xbox and PlayStation obsolete. The Games are stored online, and players can pick up where they left off.

Much like movies and music, the traditional video game industry has been shifting to digital downloads and streaming.

GOOGLE-LOOKER

Google to acquire data firm Looker for $2.6 billion

NEW YORK (AP) — Google is acquiring data analytics firm Looker for $2.6 billion cash in an effort to expand its Google Cloud business. The company says Looker will give its cloud-computing customers more ways to use their data. The companies were already working together and share about 350 customers including Buzzfeed, Hearst and Yahoo! The deal is expected to close later this year.

Cloud computing involves companies using remote servers to house their data rather than storing things locally. Amazon, Microsoft, IBM and Alphabet Inc.’s Google are some of the biggest players in the increasingly competitive market.

^ROBOCALLS-THE NEVER-ENDING BATTLE

Regulators give phone companies new tools to fight robocalls

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators voted Thursday to give phone companies the right to block unwanted calls without getting customers’ permission first.

The Federal Communications Commission’s move could make call-blocking widespread and help consumers dodge annoying robocalls, which have exploded into a problem that pesters Americans on the level of billions of calls a month.

One caveat: Phone companies don’t actually have to do anything, and they could start charging you if they do — just as they now charge for some caller ID features and other extras. The FCC expects phone companies to offer these tools for free, but it doesn’t require them to.

The rise in debt collectors, telemarketers and, most worrisome, fraudsters ringing up consumers’ phones have led the FCC and Congress to push phone companies to do more. The companies have been slow to act against such automated calls on their own.

Robocalls have increased as cheap software makes it easy to make mass calls. Scammers don’t care if you’ve added your number to the government’s Do Not Call list, and enforcement is negligible. There are 5 billion per month in the U.S., according to call-blocker YouMail. That works out to 14 calls per person.

Thursday’s FCC vote could potentially be a powerful counter against unwanted calls.

^RUSSIA-HUAWEI

Huawei warns US would hurt itself by cutting off tech ties

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — A senior executive for Chinese technology giant Huawei said Thursday that he hopes the company’s animosity with the United States will be resolved and warned that the U.S. would be shooting itself in the foot if it were to shun Chinese technology.

Mika Lauhde, Huawei’s vice-president for cybersecurity and privacy, told The Associated Press that he hopes for a “positive resolution” of the standoff with the U.S. government and added that his company is not the “nucleus of the issue,” pointing to the wider trade war between the U.S. and China.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions against the world’s No. 1 network equipment provider and second-largest smartphone maker, arguing that it is legally beholden to the Chinese government, which could use the company’s products for cyberespionage. Huawei denies these accusations.

Lauhde said he doesn’t think that the U.S. will be severing all ties with Huawei and other Chinese technology companies, as that would be “driving itself into a corner.”

Some cybersecurity experts say that Washington, by going as far as warning other countries against working with Huawei actions, will only further encourage China to become more technically self-reliant and will be dividing the world into two tech camps.

Lauhde rejected suggestion of a full split in the tech industry.

Technical ties between China and Russia, for one, are expanding. Russia’s major mobile operator MTS and Huawei on Wednesday announced a deal to jointly develop 5G networks in Russia. Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the ceremony at the Kremlin.

^FIAT CHRYSLER-RENAULT

Fiat Chrysler-Renault deal collapsed over Nissan role

MILAN (AP) — Fiat Chrysler’s surprise decision to withdraw a merger offer with French carmaker Renault stunned the industry, collapsing Thursday on fundamental differences over when Renault’s long-time alliance partner, Nissan, would be brought in.

The merger plan, which had sought to create the world’s third-largest automaker, had been viewed positively across the industry since it was announced last week. And it appeared to be a done-deal when the Renault board met for a second day in Paris on Wednesday evening.

But Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann decided to withdraw the offer as the Renault board meeting entered the early morning hours after the French government – Renault’s top shareholder with a 15% stake – asked for more time to seek Nissan’s blessing.

A person in Italy who has been close to the talks said both the French government and Nissan had agreed during the course of months-long negotiations that the Fiat Chrysler-Renault merger would happen first, and then the future of the alliance would be considered at a later stage.

The person said France essentially backtracked this week when it said it wanted the backing of Nissan before agreeing to start working on the details of a potential merger.

^OFF THE CHARTS-GOLD

After a delay, gold shines as trade battles hit stocks

NEW YORK (AP) — Gold is shining again as investors scramble for safety amid the widening global trade war.

The price of gold has climbed nearly 5% since May 21, while markets around the world fell. Last week was the best of the year for gold after President Donald Trump surprised markets by threatening to raise tariffs on Mexico.

It’s not all that surprising, because gold has often served as a safe haven when markets are tumbling. During the wrenching 2007-09 downturn, gold climbed 23.5% when the S&P 500 lost 55.2%. Gold also managed to eke out gains during the summer of 2011, when worries about the European debt crisis and the downgrade of the U.S. credit rating nearly felled the bull market for U.S. stocks.

But gold didn’t immediately provide solace for investors after Trump shattered the market’s calm in early May with a tweet threatening escalating tariffs against China. In fact, until last week gold had been on pace to sink in May.

It’s part of a longstanding trend. Gold has been cycling back and forth between roughly $1,000 per ounce and $1,400 for the last six years, and it’s still down nearly 30% from its record set in 2011 at $1,891.90.

Instead of gold, bond funds have offered much softer landing pads for investors this year. Like gold, bonds have a reputation for offering someplace safe to hide when the stock market is tumbling. Unlike gold, bonds also pay their owners interest.

POLL-OLDER vs. YOUNGER WORKERS

Poll: Some younger workers not happy with graying workforce

CHICAGO (AP) — A rising share of older Americans is forgoing the concept of a traditional retirement at the age of 65, a trend that some younger workers aren’t particularly thrilled to see. A recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that workers under the age of 50 were significantly more likely to view America’s aging workforce as a negative development when compared with their older counterparts.

About 4 in 10 respondents ages 18 to 49 and 44% of the youngest respondents ages 18 to 29 said they consider the trend to be a bad thing for American workers. Just 14% of those age 60 and over said the same. And, America’s workforce is graying. Government statistics show nearly 20% of Americans over the age of 65 were employed or actively looking for work last year, up from less than 12% two decades prior.

