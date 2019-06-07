^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks trail US rise on US-Mexico trade deal optimism

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher today on investor optimism about a possible trade deal between the U.S. and Mexico before tariffs take effect.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.5%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose nearly 1.0%. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.2%. Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.

A modest Wall Street rally Thursday gained strength in the final hour of trading after Bloomberg reported that the U.S. was considering delaying a 5% tariff on Mexican goods, set to go into effect on Monday. The report came as the two countries held a second day of trade talks.

The S&P 500 index gained 17.34 points, or 0.6%, to 2,843.49. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 181.09 points, or 0.7%, to 25,720.66. It briefly climbed 260 points.

The Nasdaq composite reversed an early slide, adding 40.08 points, or 0.5%, to 7,615.55. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies dropped 3.25 points, or 0.2%, to 1,503.54.

^ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Business and economic reports due out today

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Investors are waiting for this morning’s big jobs report.

The Labor Department will release employment data for May.

Also, the Commerce Department releases its report on April’s wholesale trade inventories.

And the Federal Reserve issues a report with April’s consumer credit data.

^ECONOMY-JOBS REPORT

Solid US jobs report could allay fears of weakening economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — With worries rising about trade wars and slower global growth, Friday’s jobs figures for May could serve as a reminder that the U.S. economy is still mostly in good shape.

Or, an unexpectedly weak employment report could intensify concerns that after a healthy first quarter, the U.S. economy is actually stumbling.

Economists have forecast that the government will report that employers added 185,000 jobs, a solid figure consistent with this year’s average monthly gain. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at a nearly 50-year low of 3.6%, according to data provider FactSet.

The economy is showing signs of sluggishness after having expanded at a healthy 3.1% annual rate in the April-June quarter. Consumers have been cautious about spending, and companies are scaling back investment in high-cost machinery and equipment.

^UNITED STATES-MEXICO

US and Mexico: More talks, no deal yet to avert tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ending a second day of tense negotiations, U.S. and Mexican officials failed Thursday to reach a deal to avert import tariffs that President Donald Trump is threatening to impose as he tries to strong-arm Mexico into stemming the flow of Central American migrants across America’s southern border.

Vice President Mike Pence, monitoring the talks from his travels in Pennsylvania, said the U.S. was “encouraged” by Mexico’s latest proposals but, so far, tariffs still are set to take effect Monday.

Pence added that it would be “for the president to decide” whether Mexico was doing enough to head off the tariffs.

Trump has threatened to impose a minimum 5% tax on all Mexican goods beginning Monday as part of an escalating tariff regime opposed by many in his own Republican Party.

Talks between the U.S. and Mexico resume today.

^TRUMP-MILEAGE BATTLE

Automakers urge California, US to restart mileage talks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Major automobile manufacturers are urging the Trump administration and California to restart negotiations over vehicle mileage standards to prevent a legal battle.

The companies sent letters Thursday to President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom saying a failure to reach agreement on a single national standard would create instability in the auto market.

Seventeen companies including Honda, Ford and Mercedes-Benz signed on.

The administration wants to roll back tougher mileage standards set to take effect by 2025 and is threatening California’s long-held ability to set its own standards. The state received a waiver in the 1970s to set its own standards due to oppressing smog and has maintained tight regulations as a means to fight climate change.

The Trump administration formally broke off talks with California in February.

^BLOOMBERG-CLEAN ENERGY

Michael Bloomberg to plunge $500M into clean energy effort

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is plunging $500 million into an effort to move the United States to a 100% clean energy economy and close all of the nation’s remaining coal plants by 2030.

According to the mayor’s team, the billionaire Bloomberg’s investment in the Beyond Carbon initiative marks the largest ever philanthropic effort to combat climate change.

The organization will bypass the federal government and instead seek to pass climate and clean energy policies, as well as back political candidates, at the state and local level.

Bloomberg considered but ultimately passed on seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Instead, he vowed to point his vast wealth and political connections toward fighting climate change and defeating President Donald Trump.

^AMSTERDAM-VEGAS FLIGHTS

1st direct KLM flight from Amsterdam arrives in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials in Las Vegas are marking the start of direct KLM Royal Dutch Airlines service from Amsterdam following the arrival of the first scheduled flight.

A water arch ceremony greeted the Boeing 787-9 from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol after it landed a little before 2 p.m. Thursday at McCarran International Airport.

The flight took 10 hours and 20 minutes.

KLM President and CEO Pieter Elbers says Las Vegas is KLM’s 18th North Atlantic destination.

Airport executive Rosemary Vassiliadis (vas-ill-ee-AH’-des) says that beginning July 2, flights seating 294 passengers will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

McCarran airport is a short distance from the Las Vegas Strip.

It handled almost 50 million passengers in calendar 2018, making it one of the 10 busiest airports in the U.S. based on passenger count.

^JAPAN-ENERGY

Japan plans carbon emission cuts, more nuclear energy

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is calling for further efforts to cut carbon emissions by promoting renewables but also nuclear energy despite the 2011 Fukushima reactors meltdowns.

The energy white paper, adopted by the Cabinet today, says Japan faces an “urgent task” of reducing carbon emissions coming from utilities that have relied heavily on fossil fuels to make up for shortages of cleaner nuclear energy. The call comes as the Fukushima nuclear reactors are slowly being restarted amid lingering anti-nuclear sentiments since the 2011 crisis.

Japan wants further development of renewable energy and has set a 22% to 24% target while maintaining nuclear energy at around the same level. It also pledges to reduce carbon emissions by 26% from 2013 levels by 2030. So far it has so far achieved a 7% reduction.

^CANADA-CHINA-HUAWEI

Extradition hearing for Huawei executive set for January

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian court says an extradition hearing will begin in January for a top executive of the Chinese tech company Huawei (WAH’-way) wanted by the U.S on fraud charges.

British Columbia’s Supreme Court on Thursday accepted a proposal by Meng Wanzhou’s defense team to start her hearing Jan. 20, more than a year after she was taken into custody at Vancouver’s airport. Defense lawyer David Martin says the schedule could allow the case to wrap up within two years, which he says would be a “record” for such a complicated case.

The Huawei CFO wasn’t in court Thursday.

The United States has charged Meng with lying to banks about Huawei’s dealings with Iran in violation of U.S. trade sanctions. Both Meng and Huawei deny any wrongdoing.

^WALMART-GROCERY DELIVERY

Walmart service to deliver groceries inside customers’ homes

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is offering to have one of its employees deliver fresh groceries and put them in your refrigerator when you’re not home.

The nation’s largest grocer says it will be offering the service this fall for more than one million customers in three cities: Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Missouri, and Vero Beach, Florida. Later this year, the service, called InHome Delivery, will also accept returns for items purchased on Walmart.com.

The new service is part of Walmart’s drive to expand its shopping options that include curbside pickup and online grocery delivery.

About two years ago, Walmart tested a similar service in Silicon Valley but teamed up with delivery startup Deliv. That test has since been stopped.

Amazon launched a similar service in October 2017 but it excludes groceries.

