^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Markets Right Now: Stocks rise, oil up on tanker incident

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street as a jump in the price of oil boosts energy companies. U.S. oil rose 3% after two oil tankers were damaged in suspected attacks near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 2.7% at midday.

Recently, oil prices had been falling on signs demand is declining.

Advertisement

Exxon rose 1% and oil services company Schlumberger gained 2.6%. Helmerich & Payne, which operates oil rigs, rose 1.5%. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%.

^MORTGAGE RATES

US long-term mortgage rates little changed; 30-year at 3.82%

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Long-term mortgage rates were little changed this week, after six straight weeks of declines putting them at historically low levels. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage held steady from last week at 3.82 percent, its lowest point since September 2017. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped this week to 3.26% from 3.28%.

The declining rates have been a boon to potential purchasers in the spring home buying season, and the number of prospective buyers seeking mortgages jumped last month.

^CONGRESS-BUDGET BATTLE

Pelosi: No debt increase until spending limits are raised

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House won’t pass must-do legislation to increase the government’s borrowing cap until the Trump administration agrees to boost spending limits on domestic programs. The California Democrat said she’ll agree to increase the so-called debt ceiling, which is needed to avoid a market-cratering default on U.S. obligations this fall, but only after President Donald Trump agrees to lift tight “caps” that threaten to cut both the Pentagon and domestic agencies.

Pelosi said that when the caps are lifted, then they’ll talk about lifting the debt ceiling.

Bipartisan negotiations to increase the spending limits have sputtered. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) met with Senate Republicans yesterday on strategy.

^CONGRESS-DEEP FAKE VIDEOS

Lawmakers warn doctored videos pose national security threat

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Lawmakers and experts are warning that videos altered with artificial intelligence software pose a threat to national security and the 2020 U.S. election. The technology uses facial mapping and artificial intelligence to produce videos _ known as “deep fakes” _ that appear genuine. The House Intelligence Committee chairman says it allows “malicious actors to foment chaos, division or crisis.”

Experts say tech companies should take action to counter false videos, and that the U.S. could use sanctions and cyberattacks against producers of such content.

U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russia waged a political disinformation campaign on social media to influence the 2016 election.

^TWITTER-FAKE ACCOUNTS

Twitter deletes accounts linked to foreign governments

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Twitter says it has deleted nearly 4,800 suspect accounts linked to Iran that the company says secretly pushed that government’s agenda. Twitter is adding those accounts and their tweets to a public database it launched last year to track its battle against government-linked misinformation. It is also adding a smaller number of deleted accounts linked to Russia, Venezuela and the Catalonia region of Spain.

Twitter says the removals are meant to prevent election interference while preserving valid political speech.

The company confirmed last month it had removed about 2,800 of the Iranian accounts that were using fake personas.

Twitter launched the database in October. Anyone can download the datasets, which has some information redacted. Researchers can request access to get the un-redacted documents.

^SOUTHWEST-BOEING PLANE

Southwest pushes back expected return of troubled Boeing jet

DALLAS (AP) _ Southwest Airlines is delaying the possible return date for the troubled Boeing 737 Max, which remains grounded after two deadly crashes. The airline is removing the jet from its schedule through Sept. 2 and canceling about 100 flights a day as a result. Boeing is working on changes to flight software and pilot training, which will need approval from the Federal Aviation Administration and regulators in other countries.

Southwest says it’s still confident the plane will be safe once the FAA approves Boeing’s changes.

The flight software was triggered by faulty sensor readings before crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. Pilots failed to overcome automatic nose-down commands from the plane. The investigations are continuing.

^AIRLINE FARES

US airlines are pushing domestic prices higher again

UNDATED (AP) _ U.S. airlines are pushing base fares higher again despite a recent dip in fuel prices, according to J.P. Morgan. American confirms it is raising fares on many U.S. flights by $5 each way. J.P. Morgan says Southwest is also boosting prices. In midday trading, shares of the leading U.S. airlines were all higher.

Airlines had raised prices just five weeks ago, and J.P. Morgan analyst Jamie Baker said he wasn’t expecting another round of increases so soon. Spot prices for jet fuel, a major airline expense, have dipped since May.

^TYSON-ALTERNATIVE MEAT

Tyson enters plant-based meat market

UNDATED (AP) _ One of the world’s largest meat producers is entering the fast-growing market for plant-based alternatives. Tyson Foods will begin selling nuggets made from pea protein at grocery stores this summer. According to Euromonitor, U.S. sales of meat substitutes are expected to jump 78% to $2.5 billion by 2023. Tyson could upend market because of its sheer size and distribution capacity.

Health and environmental concerns are fueling the growing global trend toward plant-based eating. Startups like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have also raised consumers’ interest with products that closely mimic meat in taste and texture.

Both products will be sold under a new brand, Raised and Rooted.

^COAL ASH LAWSUIT

Utility will remove coal ash from pits near Tennessee river

NASHVILLE (AP) _ The nation’s largest public utility has agreed to dig up and remove about 12 million cubic yards of coal ash from unlined pits at a Tennessee coal-burning power plant. In today’s settlement, the Tennessee Valley Authority says it will excavate a majority of coal ash at its Gallatin Fossil Plant.

The ash will be recycled or removed to a lined, permitted landfill. Court documents show that pollutants leech from the ash into the Cumberland River, a source of drinking water for Nashville.

^ABORTION-MAINE

Maine making public, private insurers cover abortions

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bill requiring public and private insurance companies to cover abortion is now law in Maine.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed it Thursday, a day after the Legislature finalized the measure. The approval came after the state faced a lawsuit over its restrictions on abortion providers.

It’s the second bill passed recently by the Legislature to open up abortion access. Democratic Governor Janet Mills signed a bill Monday to allow medical professionals who are not doctors to perform the procedure.

^COUNTERFEIT MILITARY UNIFORMS

Man pleads guilty in scheme to sell phony military clothing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A New York City man has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme that sold $20 million worth of counterfeit Chinese-made clothing and uniforms to the U.S. military and government in violation of federal law. The U.S. attorney for Rhode Island announced that 49-year-old Ramin Kohanbash pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and trafficking in counterfeit goods.

Authorities say 49-year-old Ramin Kohanbash and others had phony reproductions made in China that were then distributed to suppliers who sold them to the U.S. government as American-made products.

The clothing included phony brand name labels and tags that falsely represented the clothing’s abilities, including parkas falsely represented to be made of a fabric that would be difficult to detect with night-vision goggles.

Kohanbash faces 15 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for January.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.