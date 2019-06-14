^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Tanker concerns mix Asian shares

TOKYO (AP) —Asian shares were mixed Friday as investors weighed a variety of factors, including suspected attacks on two tankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuz and lingering worries about trade conflict between the U.S. and China.

Gains in energy and internet companies helped drive stocks broadly higher on Wall Street, snapping a two-day losing streak for the market in an otherwise choppy week of trading.

Advertisement

Investors have been searching for direction as they cautiously await any new developments on the global trade war between the U.S. and China. Any continued escalations could crimp global economic growth and halt what is poised to be the longest economic expansion in U.S. history.

The S&P 500 index rose 11.80 points, or 0.4%, to 2,891.64. The benchmark index has been seesawing this week, opening strong on Monday, and then falling for two straight days before reversing course again on Thursday. The uneven week follows the index’s best week of 2019.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 101.94 points, or 0.4%, to 26,106.77. The Nasdaq composite added 44.41 points, or 0.6%, to 7,837.13. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks climbed 16.01 points, or 1.1%, to 1,535.80.

The suspected attacks in the Strait of Hormuz come amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose above $52.50 a barrel.

The dollar fell against the yen and strengthened against the euro.

^ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Business and economic reports due out today.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Commerce Department is scheduled to release two reports today.

The first contains retail sales data for May; the second looks at business inventories in April,

Also today, the Federal Reserve releases data on industrial production for May.

^TARIFFS-INDUSTRY LETTER

Hundreds of companies decry tariffs in letter to Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 600 companies and trade associations, including Walmart and Target, have signed a letter telling President Donald Trump that an escalating trade war with China will hurt families, jobs and the U.S. economy.

The letter, dated Thursday and organized by a business coalition called Tariffs Hurt the Heartland, comes as the US. Trade Representative’s office is set to hold public hearings Monday that will consider extending the 25% tariffs to practically all Chinese imports not already hit with levies, including toys, shirts, household goods and sneakers.

Trump has already imposed 25% tariffs on $250 billion of goods from China.

The letter calls for the White House to remove the tariffs, saying they will have “a significant, negative long-term impact on American businesses, farmers, families and the U.S. economy.”

^TRUMP-HEALTH ACCOUNTS

White House expands health accounts for small firms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it will expand options for small companies to use special accounts to help workers buy their own health insurance or upgrade job-based coverage, officials said Thursday.

The tax-free individual accounts are called “health reimbursement arrangements,” or HRAs.

White House officials said Thursday that employers could also combine the accounts with workplace coverage, allowing workers to use the money for additional benefits such as dental and vision care.

HRAs are already available, but the administration is promoting new uses that potentially could boost their popularity.

^CONGRESS-BUDGET BATTLE

Pelosi: No debt increase until spending limits are raised

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that the Democratic-controlled House won’t pass must-do legislation to increase the government’s borrowing cap until the Trump administration agrees to boost spending limits on domestic programs.

The California Democrat said she’ll agree to increase the so-called debt ceiling, which is needed to avoid a market-cratering default on U.S. government obligations this fall. But she says she’ll do so only after President Donald Trump agrees to lift tight “caps” that threaten both the Pentagon and domestic agencies with sweeping budget cuts.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is leading negotiations for the administration instead of hard-liners like acting White House budget chief Russell Vought, shares Pelosi’s sentiments, though his top priority is to increase the borrowing cap.

Vought, for years an activist with the conservative Heritage Foundation’s policy advocacy arm, took a more aggressive tack after Pelosi’s announcement. He said on Twitter that, “Democrats’ threat to hold the debt limit hostage to trillions in new spending is reckless and irresponsible, risking America’s full faith and credit.”

At issue are two separate needs that are often linked together.

^FACEBOOK-ZUCKERBERG-FAKE VIDEO

Facebook’s Zuckerberg is the focus of latest doctored video

NEW YORK (AP) — Three weeks after Facebook refused to remove a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slurring her words, Mark Zuckerberg is getting a taste of his own medicine: fake footage showing him gloating over his one-man domination of the world.

It’s the latest flap over deviously altered “deepfake” videos as Facebook and other social media services struggle to stop the spread of misinformation and “fake news” while also respecting free speech and fending off allegations of censorship.

The somewhat crude video of the Facebook CEO, created as part of an art project and circulated on Facebook-owned Instagram over the past few days, combines news footage of Zuckerberg with phony audio.

The video was created by artists Bill Posters and Daniel Howe with help from artificial intelligence companies and displayed over the past week or so at an art show in Britain on the influence of technology. Posters also put the footage on Instagram and Vimeo.

When the Pelosi video turned up on Facebook, the social network said it did not violate any of its policies.

Facebook said the Zuckerberg video likewise doesn’t violate its Instagram policies and will be left up.

^COAL ASH LAWSUIT

Utility will remove coal ash from pits near Tennessee river

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility on Thursday agreed to dig up and remove about 12 million cubic yards (9.2 million cubic meters) of coal ash from unlined pits at a Tennessee coal-burning power plant.

Prompted by two environmental groups, the state sued the Tennessee Valley Authority in 2015 over pollution from coal ash dumps at the Gallatin Fossil Plant. According to court filings, pollutants leach from the ash into the groundwater and then enter the Cumberland River, a source of drinking water for Nashville.

The cleanup is expected to cost about $640 million and be finished by the year 2040.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the environmental groups announced a settlement with TVA on Thursday. The utility has agreed to excavate the majority of the coal ash stored at Gallatin and recycle it or remove it to a lined, permitted landfill. It will also develop a plan for dealing with pollution from about 2.3 million cubic yards (1.7 million cubic meters) of ash remaining on site.

TVA, which provides power to more than 10 million people in parts of seven Southern states, has recently come under increased scrutiny for its handling of coal ash, the byproduct of burning coal for power.

^FLOUR RECALL

King Arthur Flour recalls some flour due to E. coli risk

NORWICH, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont-based flour company is voluntarily recalling some bags of flour due to potential E. coli contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted on its website a statement from King Arthur Flour saying the company is recalling more than 14,000 cases of 5-pound unbleached all-purpose flour. The company said Thursday that to date no illness had been reported in connection with the product.

The flour was distributed through retailers and distributors across the country. The recall doesn’t include products sold through the King Arthur Flour website, Baker’s Catalogue or the Baker’s Store in Norwich, Vermont. The recall affects products with six lot codes and three “best used by” dates.

The company says it was informed by ADM Milling that certain wheat used to make the flour has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections.

^POLYMET MINE

Newly released documents detail EPA’s concerns over PolyMet

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Environmental Protection Agency documents show that its staffers were critical of how Minnesota regulators drafted a key permit for the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine. And they show the officials concluded the permit would violate federal law because it lacked specific water pollution limits.

The EPA released the documents after a court challenge by WaterLegacy and other groups.

WaterLegacy attorney Paula Maccabee says that while the EPA had serious concerns, they weren’t reflected in PolyMet’s final permit, which did not set limits for specific pollutants.

EPA staffers read one document over the phone to staff at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency last year but never filed formal written comments expressing concerns.

The Minnesota agency said it was preparing a statement. EPA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

^CARGILL-ENDING DEFORESTATION

Cargill to spend $30M for ideas to end Brazil deforestation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cargill Inc. said Thursday the Minnesota-based agribusiness giant will spend $30 million to fund new ideas for ending deforestation in Brazil, and called on its peers, governments and organizations to work together to come up with real solutions.

Minnetonka-based Cargill is a major player in Brazilian soy production, which has impacted ecosystems in Brazil. Cargill said the industry is poised to fall short of its goal to eliminate deforestation in key supply chains, including soy, by 2020.

In Brazil, soybean farming continues to encroach on ecosystems in the South American country, leading to destruction of forests and native vegetations. Brazil is the second-largest producer of soybeans in the world,

^PANAMA CANAL-CHINA-US-JAPAN

Panama Canal: Japan now No. 2 user as US-China trade suffers

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Japan has overtaken China to become the second-biggest user of the Panama Canal amid an escalating trade war between Beijing and Washington, canal authorities said Thursday.

China’s slip to third is due to decreased shipments of natural and liquid petroleum gas as the Asian giant is buying less of them from the United States,” administrator Jorge Quijano told reporters, adding that at least 2 million tons of gas are not being moved through the canal as a result.

Quijano said there is also a decrease in container traffic between China and the U.S.: Cargo ships “are not contributing as much as before because they come with lots of empty space,” he said.

The United States remains the biggest user of the canal. During the last fiscal year, 174.9 million tons of cargo were shipped to and from the country through the waterway, or a little over 60% of total tonnage.

About 5% of global shipping crosses through the Panama Canal.

^EXPEDIA-CUBA SANCTIONS

US says Expedia pays $325,000 over Cuban travel allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Expedia has agreed to pay more than $325,000 to settle U.S. government allegations that it improperly helped people travel inside Cuba or between the island and places other than the United States.

The government says the company appears to have violated U.S. sanctions against Cuba.

The Treasury Department announced the agreement and settlements with several other companies on Thursday.

Expedia, which is based in Bellevue, Washington, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Treasury Department says that between April 2011 and October 2014, the online travel agency helped 2,221 people — including some Cuban nationals — with travel services that violated the sanctions.

The government says the company disclosed the apparent violations.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.