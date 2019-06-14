^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks fall on fresh concerns about trade

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slightly lower in midday trading on Wall Street amid more concerns about the business impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Technology shares dropped after chip maker Broadcom reduced its 2019 revenue forecast by $2 billion, saying customers are trimming orders because of the trade tensions.

Advertisement

Broadcom shares fell 6.7%. Other chipmakers dropped as well. Advanced Micro Devices fell 3.7%.

Energy stocks dropped a day after leading the market higher.

Despite a choppy week of trading, the major indexes are all up more than 4% for the month.

^BROADCOM-FALLING SHARES

Broadcom shares fall on weak outlook

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadcom’s shares fell on Friday, along with those of other chipmakers, after the company lowered revenue guidance for the rest of the year due to trade tensions and a “broad-based” slowdown in general.

Chipmakers, part of the semiconductor industry, make the integrated circuits that power a wide array of devices including phones, tablets and computers.

The Trump administration issued an executive order in May empowering the government to ban the technology and services of “foreign adversaries” deemed to pose “unacceptable risks” to national security. It didn’t name specific countries or companies but it follows months of U.S. pressure on Chinese telecom company Huawei, the world’s biggest supplier of network gear.

Late Thursday, Broadcom reduced its 2019 revenue forecast, saying customers are trimming orders because of the trade tensions, including U.S. curbs on sales to Huawei.

^RETAIL SALES

US retail sales rose 0.5% in May, led by online shopping

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans stepped up their retail spending last month, a sign that low unemployment and modest wage gains are encouraging consumers to shop.

The Commerce Department says retail sales rose 0.5% in May, after a smaller gain of 0.3% in the previous month. April’s figure was revised up from an earlier estimate that had showed a decline.

The figures suggest that Americans remain confident enough in the economic outlook to spend. In June, the economy reached its 10th year of expansion, tying the 1990s as the longest on record. Measures of consumer confidence, after stumbling this spring amid the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, have returned to nearly 19-year highs.

Sales at electronics stores jumped 1.1% and rose 0.7% at auto dealers. Sales in a category that includes mostly online rose 1.4%.

^INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

US industrial production rose in May, but factories struggle

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production improved in May, but manufacturers showed weakness despite eking out a slight gain.

The Federal Reserve says that industrial output, which includes factories, utilities and mines, rose 0.4% in May, after tumbling 0.4% in April.

Manufacturing output increased just 0.2% last month, not enough to overcome declines in prior months. Factory production is down 1.5% since the end of 2018, an indication of the potential damage from the import taxes the Trump administration has placed on China. During the first quarter of this year, motor vehicle production plunged 14.9%. Furniture output fell 5.8%. Clothing production has dropped 22.6%.

Factories’ capacity utilization in May was 75.7%, down from 77.3% in December 2018. The lower utilization levels suggest that factories are seeing less demand than manufacturers had expected.

Production at the nation’s utilities rose 2.1%, caused by increased use of natural gas and electricity.

Production at mines, a sector that also covers oil and natural gas, advanced a modest 0.1%. Gains in oil and natural gas extraction were nearly offset by a decline in drilling.

^FEDERAL RESERVE-TRUMP

Trump says he plans to keep criticizing Fed over rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has no intention of ending his public attacks on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policies even though he knows he has made Chairman Jerome Powell’s job more difficult.

Trump tells ABC News that he thinks economic growth and stock market indexes would be substantially higher if the chairman “wouldn’t have raised interest rates so much.” The Fed raised rates four times last year. But Powell has signaled that the Fed is prepared to cut rates should it decide that Trump’s trade war with China threatened the economic expansion.

The Fed has long sought to operate free of political influence to maintain credibility as the world’s leading central bank. Powell, whom Trump elevated to chairman, has said before that he wouldn’t resign despite pressure from Trump.

^UNITED STATES-IRAN

Trump: Iran a ‘nation of terror,’ was behind tanker attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Calling Iran “a nation of terror,” President Donald Trump has confirmed the assessment of his top advisers and is publicly blaming the Persian Gulf nation for recent attacks on oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Trump says that Iran’s culpability was “exposed” by the United States. While calling into Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Trump said of the Thursday attacks, “Iran did do it.”

While Iran has denied being involved in the attacks, U.S. Central Command released footage it said shows Iran’s Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded limpet mine from the Japanese-owned tanker Kokuka Courageous.

Trump did not preview any potential U.S. response to the attack, saying the U.S. has been “very tough on sanctions.” He says, “They’ve been told in very strong terms we want to get them back to the table.”

^PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS

Japan Foreign Ministry condemns attack on tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Japanese Foreign Ministry press secretary Takeshi Osuga is condemning Thursday’s attacks on a Japanese-operated tanker near the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a threat to Japan’s peace and prosperity.

Osuga didn’t identify a suspected attacker in today’s statement, and he pledges to continue gathering information and secure the safety of maritime navigation. He says: “Japan firmly condemns such attacks which threaten the safety of ships.”

Osuga says safety in the Strait of Hormuz is crucial to Japan’s energy security as well as to the peace and prosperity of the international community, including Japan.

A Japanese-operated tanker was targeted in a suspected attack Thursday near the Strait of Hormuz.

^VATICAN-OIL

Oil firms commit to ‘meaningful’ carbon pricing

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Some of the world’s major oil producers have committed to supporting “economically meaningful” carbon pricing regimes at the end of a Vatican summit on climate change.

The companies, including ExxonMobil, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Chevron and Eni, say in a joint statement that governments should set such pricing regimes at a level that encourages business and investment, while “minimizing the costs to vulnerable communities and supporting economic growth.”

The CEOs, as well as heads of major asset managers such as BlackRock and BNP Paribas, also are calling for oil companies to provide clarity for investors about the risks climate change poses to their businesses and how they plan to transition to cleaner energy sources.

The joint statement was issued at the end of a closed-door summit and a personal appeal by Pope Francis.

^OPIOID CRISIS-LAWSUITS

Local governments seek negotiating power in opioid lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lawyers are asking a federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits filed against manufacturers and distributors of opioid drugs to create a negotiating group consisting solely of U.S. towns, cities and counties.

The goal of a motion filed Friday in federal court in Cleveland is to create a system for the country’s 25,000 municipalities to benefit from any future settlement reached through the lawsuits.

Joseph Rice is a South Carolina-based attorney representing local governments in the complaint. He says the request would also help the manufacturers and distributors by defining a finalized group of entities benefiting from a settlement.

Hundreds of lawsuits accuse pharmaceutical companies of downplaying the addictive nature of opioids and prescription painkillers largely blamed for one of the deadliest drug crises in U.S. history.

^QUICKEN LOANS-LAWSUIT

Quicken Loans to pay $32.5M to settle lawsuit over bad loans

DETROIT (AP) — Quicken Loans has agreed to pay $32.5 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the company of fraudulently sticking the government with bad mortgages.

The deal was disclosed Friday, and the case was dismissed by a Detroit federal judge.

The government had accused Quicken of cutting corners when verifying the income of certain borrowers. Quicken also was accused of seeking improper appraisals so it could make a larger mortgage. The loans were insured by the Federal Housing Administration, which paid Quicken if a borrower defaulted.

The Detroit-based company denied the allegations and had described the lawsuit as “abusive.” Quicken will remain in the FHA program after the agreement.

Quicken’s founder is Detroit businessman Dan Gilbert, who owns the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. He is recovering from a stroke.

^CHEWY-IPO

Top dog: Shares of online pet store Chewy soar in debut

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s raining cats and dogs on Wall Street.

Chewy, the online seller of pet food and squeaky toys, went public Friday and its shares soared 71%.

The stock’s rise values the 8-year-old company at $15 billion.

Demand for the initial public offering has been high. Chewy raised just over $1 billion, with 46.5 million shares sold at $22 each. That’s above what the company had expected.

At midday Friday, its shares were trading at $37.71.

Chewy may bring to mind the failed online pet stores of the 1990s, but a lot has changed since the days of Pets.com. People are accustomed to buying nearly anything online. And pets are more pampered: Americans spent $72.6 billion on their furry pals last year, more than triple the amount spent two decades ago.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.