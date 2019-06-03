Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US construction spending was flat in April as housing fell

June 3, 2019 11:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Spending on U.S. construction projects was unchanged in April as another decline in home construction was offset by a big gain in government spending on projects like highways and hospitals.

The Commerce Department said Monday that the flat reading followed a small increase of 0.1% in March, which was revised higher from an initial estimate that showed a sharp decline. Construction spending rose 1% in February.

The data suggests that Americans cut back on home renovations in April. And spending on new home construction was flat. Higher mortgage rates have weighed on home sales this year, though in recent weeks rates have dropped below 4%, potentially reviving sales. Commercial construction fell sharply in April, driven by a steep decline in construction of factories.

Construction spending in the private sector plunged 1.7%, the steepest in six years. Residential construction spending has fallen for four straight months.

Advertisement

Those declines were offset by a 4.8% surge in government construction spending to a record high of $299.4 billion, led by big gains in state and local government spending, which also rose to a record high.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Spending on highways and streets jumped 6.8%, while school construction rose 2.1%. Federal spending rose to $24.5 billion, the highest since July 2013.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Gulf of Alaska

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.