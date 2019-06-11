Listen Live Sports

US court appeals Maryland’s move to block abortion changes

June 11, 2019 11:28 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The federal government is appealing a court injunction against a Trump administration action that prohibits family planning organizations from referring pregnant women to abortion clinics.

Last month, the administration changed a public health law known as Title X, which from 1970 until now had required health care providers to make information about abortion available to low-income individuals at little or no cost.

The Baltimore Daily Record reported Monday that Maryland Judge Richard Bennett became the fourth judge to try to block the U.S. Health Department from enforcing the changes. Bennett filed an injunction at the end of May. The injunction states that the Title X changes violate the terms of President Barack Obama’s health care law.

