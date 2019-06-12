Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
US imposes sanctions on Iraq-based affiliate of Iran's Guard

June 12, 2019
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on an Iraq-based affiliate of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

The Treasury Department says the penalties target the South Wealth Resources Company in Baghdad and two executives. The U.S. says the company and the two men are linked to the Guard’s foreign wing, or Quds Force.

The administration last month designed the Guard as a foreign terrorist organization, which makes providing the Guard with material support illegal under U.S. law.

The new sanctions freeze any assets that the targets may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them.

The announcement comes as Japan’s prime minister visits Iran in an effort to lower tensions between Washington and Tehran.

