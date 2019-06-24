Listen Live Sports

Vice President Pence scheduled to speak to Maryland GOP

June 24, 2019 4:51 am
 
LINTHICUM, Md. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to attend the Maryland Republican Party’s “Red, White and Blue” dinner.

The vice president is scheduled to speak at the event in Linthicum on Monday night.

The annual dinner is a fundraiser. Tickets started at $150, with $1,000 tickets for a private reception.

Other tickets included $1,000 to host a table, $6,000 to be a “Chesapeake Sponsor,” $10,000 to be a “Capitol Sponsor,” and $25,000 to be a “Chairman’s Circle Sponsor.”

