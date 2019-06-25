Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia doctor fatally shot on fishing trip in Belize

June 25, 2019 10:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia doctor and his local guide were fatally shot while fishing in Belize.

The Roanoke Times reports that the body of 53-year-old Gary Swank, a cardiologist at Virginia Tech’s Carilion Clinic, was found in a lagoon in San Pedro. The paper cites screenshots of a statement from Belize authorities that was distributed in the country through a messaging app. A San Pedro police officer told reporters he could only release information in person.

A U.S. State Department spokeswoman could not confirm the circumstances. Sen. Mark Warner said his office is monitoring the case.

Swank arrived in Belize on Saturday with his wife and three children.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.